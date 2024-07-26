Backlight Productions allows adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to write new musical

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever done theater, it's always a great moment to see where it's all coming together. The journey to the stage for one show is especially unique. It's a story about creativity and opportunity.

A group of actors carefully went through the footwork of their choreography. It's just days until the big show.

Three of the show's writers were at rehearsal; Zoey Tucker, Tracey Griffin, and Josh Ahlberg.

"It's amazing to see it all come together cause we worked on it so hard the last several months," Josh said.

"I thought they did really great!" Zoey added.

The three of them are taking part in Backlight Productions, a group where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities take part in theater. This time, students in the playwriting class and songwriting class have teamed up to create an original musical.

"This is the first time I've ever written a musical," Tracey said.

Local professional actors are performing it.

"This show is called It All Comes Out in the Wash," Josh said.

"It's about this troubled teen named Nathan," Zoey added.

"When he goes to his grandmother's house, he discovers a washing machine that's a time machine," Josh continued.

"We didn't have room to put a DeLorean in the story," Tracey said.

"There's going to be a lot of laughter," said Zoey.

The show features a star-making turn by a puppet named Mr. Whiskers.

"Mr. Whiskers is our hero in the story!" Josh said.

"He's unpredictable," Zoey added.

"Mr. Whiskers is basically the life of the story," said Tracey.

The part of Mr. Whiskers was being played at this rehearsal by a lion puppet understudy. The cat puppet had not arrived yet.

The show's headed toward a performance at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on August 4.

"It's very fun to watch it get acted out," Tracey said, after a rehearsal of a race through space.

"It has, like, a family connection and feel to it," Josh said. "It's a really fun, adventurous play."

"We work really well together," Tracey continued. "Everyone who comes to Backlight works really hard. We have a really great friendship here."

Tickets for It All Comes Out in the Wash are now on sale at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center website. You can find go to the site here.

