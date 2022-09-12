Backstreet Boys, Nashville Humane team up to promote adoption of pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With their tour in town, the Nashville Humane Association and members of the Backstreet Boys joined together to promote the adoption of a litter of puppies.

The pups were named after each member of the 90s boy band.

"All of us at NHA are still in awe that this introduction happened, and we are so excited to share the news with you," NHA officials said on social media. "Last week, when BSB were in town, these pups were invited to visit them and help them with a special production shoot. The experience was larger than life for all involved. We are so grateful for this superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for some adorable 9–10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups."

Nashville Humane Association is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.