Bad news for lake goers & fishers in Middle Tenn., a state park lake set to be drained and closed—for now

BURNS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lake Woodhaven in Montgomery Bell State Park will close Monday, July 21, 2025, as officials begin draining the lake as part of a long-range project to improve fishing conditions.

According to officials, the lake will be closed for at least a year as part of a joint effort between the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee Dept. of Tourism Development, Tennessee State Parks, and the Bill Dance Signature Lakes initiative.

"This is one of the small lakes that we're trying to do some intensive management of fish populations to improve the fishery," said Jason Henegar Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Chief of Fisheries.

The project aims to address declining fishing conditions at the lake.

"The quantity of fish caught has seemed to decrease quite a bit over the years," said Destiny Adcox, Montgomery Bell State Park Manager.

Officials will drain the lake down to the stream that feeds it.

Draining the water will provide a chance to essentially start over with the lake's ecosystem.

"That will allow us to remove the remaining fish and start from really square one in our fisheries management of Lake Woodhaven," Henegar said.

After completing work on the empty lake, officials will allow it to fill back up from the stream, creating an environment designed to support more desirable fish species.

"Our end goal here is to provide a forage base that will support a trophy bass fishing lake," Henegar said.

The project could also have significant economic benefits for the surrounding area.

Henegar noted that fishing, particularly for large mouth bass, contributes substantially to Tennessee's economy.

Henegar said in a recent survey done near a different state park, Fall Creek Falls State Park, it was determined that fishing brought around $450,000 in economic activity to the area.

"There's a lot of money that goes into the Tennessee economy based on fishing, and a lot of that is targeted toward largemouth bass," Henegar said.

Tourism officials expect the improved fishing conditions to also benefit local businesses once the lake reopens.

"We really see the dollars multiply as they come into these areas. They stay in hotels, eat in local restaurants, they visit the state park lodge," Henegar said.

While Lake Woodhaven will be closed, park officials say the trails nearby will remain open, and other lakes within Montgomery Bell are available for those looking to spend time on the water.

Click here for more information about Montgomery Bell State Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.