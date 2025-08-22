Badly decomposed headless body found north of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police reported the findings badly decomposed headless body near 3300 Dickerson Pike on Friday.

The department added that the remains were in a shed between a Waffle House and a McDonald's

At this time we have very limited information. We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.