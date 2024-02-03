Baker makes Edgar Allan Poe, Stephen King-themed treats

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Valentine's coming up, a lot of us will be looking to pick up some sweet treats for the people we love. A woman in Lebanon is offering up something you may not have seen before.

"Love a good vintage classic," said Crystal Mether, placing a book back on a large shelf.

Crystal collects all kinds of books, really, but it definitely helps when they carry a certain name.

"I think I was about 13, I picked up a paperback copy of Misery for ten cents at a yard sale," Crystal remembered. "I read it, and I loved it so much."

That began her journey of all things Stephen King.

"I went to the library and just read everything they had," she smiled.

Crystal began to float an idea.

"I always loved books, and I always loved baking, and it just kinda came together," she said.

She started her Literary Flour business, doing online orders and pop-ups around middle Tennessee, making treats with book themes.

Her King of Horror collection contains cookies called Red Rums, named after The Shining. Next to those are cookies called Prom Queens, named after Carrie and how that prom went.

"Don't wanna spoil it!" Crystal laughed.

Then there's the cake called Number One Fan, a Misery reference complete with an edible ax on top.

"I just think it's fun!" Crystal said. "I did Scary Cakelets to Eat in the Dark, and they were different monster cakelets, and people loved it!"

Crystal has a few intents with Literary Flour. She's pushing other local businesses like when she did VHS cookies for Danger Zone Video. She's also looking to support local libraries. Her hope is what she's doing will get somebody to pick up a book and get them to fall in love with reading just like she did.

Crystal worked to finish up an item from her Edgar Allan Poe collection, which featured cookies called Tell-Tale Hearts and Never S'mores. They were completed by skull-shaped cakes called Masque of the Red Velvet.

"Books kinda offer an escape, and they offer a friend," said Crystal. "They offer comfort. They offer knowledge. I hope to remind people of how amazing books are."

Crystal has some pop-ups coming up soon. For information on those pop-ups or online orders, visit literaryflour on Instagram or this site.