Watch Now
News

Actions

Ban on smoking in Nashville bars will go into effect in March 2023

Cigarette Smoking
Dave Martin/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 2, 2013 file photo, a cigarette burns in an ashtray.
Cigarette Smoking
Posted at 6:05 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 07:05:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A push to ban smoking in Nashville has passed through Metro Council.

The bill to ban smoking in 21 and up establishments passed its third reading at Tuesday's meeting.

The ban will go into effect in March 2023, and violators will face a $50 fine. It was amended during last week's meeting to exempt hemp vapor bars.

As of September 30, more than 50 bars in Music City wouldn't be exempt from this law. Each one listed as exempt must notify the Department of Health about its intent to continue to allow smoking and vaping on or before the 60th day following the passing of the bill.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap