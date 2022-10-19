Ban on smoking in Nashville bars will go into effect in March 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A push to ban smoking in Nashville has passed through Metro Council.

The bill to ban smoking in 21 and up establishments passed its third reading at Tuesday's meeting.

The ban will go into effect in March 2023, and violators will face a $50 fine. It was amended during last week's meeting to exempt hemp vapor bars.

As of September 30, more than 50 bars in Music City wouldn't be exempt from this law. Each one listed as exempt must notify the Department of Health about its intent to continue to allow smoking and vaping on or before the 60th day following the passing of the bill.