Band plays Hank Williams' song for 100 minutes straight for powerful cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Under a hot sun, a band set up to play downtown Thursday. What they were playing commanded a crowd's attention. They couldn't believe the challenge this band had placed on themselves.

Zachariah Malachi and the Nashville Counts were performing at the Hank Williams star on downtown Nashville's Walk of Fame. This week is 100 years since Williams was born. The guys were doing something a little different. They were playing Williams' song, "Jambalaya (On The Bayou)," for 100 minutes straight.

"Wow, that's pretty amazing!" said a woman visiting Nashville from New England.

"A lot of respect cause it's really hot here!" added another woman visiting from Liverpool. "It's playing in the pure heat, in sunshine for so long."

There was no stopping to talk. The band had to keep the song going for an ambitious plan to work.

"How many minutes are we in right now?" Zachariah shouted to a timekeeper while still playing the song. "36? OK, 36."

"We're raising money for Magnolia Ranch Recovery," he continued, still playing the guitar as he spoke. "We're going to be sponsoring people who can't afford it but need help with certain addiction issues. We're out here in honor of Hank Williams' birthday, and we're raising funds in honor of Hank Williams cause we know Hank Williams suffered with addiction. You got people over here really curious to what's going on. It's madness! I don't know why we decided to do this. Yes, I do. It was a good cause, but I am slightly crazy!"

"People have been coming by, and they'll think they're just busking and it's the first time they're playing the song," said the woman from Liverpool. "They've been doing it for an hour and a half! They're still keeping a smile on their face!"

"I know other songs, I promise," laughed Zachariah.

We tried to keep a tally of how many times the song was sung, but we lost count.

"What do you think you'll do when you're done with this thing?" we asked Zachariah.

"Not talk for two days!" he laughed.

The way the band sees it, if they can make a difference for someone, it's worth it. Happy birthday, Hank.

Magnolia Ranch Recovery is an addiction treatment center in Pulaski. The organization is raising the money raised by the band to offer a scholarship for someone seeking treatment. If you want to donate to Magnolia Ranch Recovery through this band's efforts, visit here.