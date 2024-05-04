Bank of America is offering free admission to the Frist Art Museum this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are a Bank of America cardholder, you can go to the Frist Art Museum for free this weekend!
All you have to do is present your Bank of America credit or debit card and your Photo ID at the museum on May 4 or 5 for free access to the exhibits.
The Frist just started a new exhibit called Monuments and Myths: The America of Sculptors Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Daniel Chester French.
If you want to see if any other museums are available for free admission in Tennessee, you can search the bank's location finder tool for participating cultural attractions.
