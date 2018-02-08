Bank Of America Robber Sought In Clarksville

Fair
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville have been searching for a suspect following a bank robbery.
The robbery happened just before 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Bank of America in the 1800 block of Madison Street.
Reports stated the male suspect gave the clerk a note that demanded money. She complied, and he fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities said a weapon was not displayed.
He was described as standing around 5'11" tall with a thin build. He was possibly in his 50s.
The suspect was wearing a leather jacket, a grey sweater or hoodie, and a black t-shirt with lettering on it.
Police said he possibly got into an ice blue color vehicle that may have been a four-door Nissan.
No injuries were reported. Anyone with information has been urged to call Detective Pew at 931-648-0656, extension 5365, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.