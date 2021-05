NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspected bank robber was arrested in Nashville.

Metro Police officers arrested 32-year-old Justin Hickman in the Music Row area Monday.

MNPD Justin Hickman

They say he was armed with a knife when he robbed First Bank on West End Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Police say he is being charged federally.

Officers shared a picture of the bags of cash and jacket he threw down just before his arrest.