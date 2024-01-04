Bankruptcy chairman says Nashville Smile Direct Club customers out thousands after bankruptcy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville company that aimed to change the oral care industry using telehealth and affordable dental aligners has filed bankruptcy and shut down leaving customers with more questions than answers.

The move leaves patients at Smile Direct Club shut out of their dental care in the middle of their dental treatments.

Customers are upset, frustrated, and wondering where to turn after the announcement this week. Most are out of hundreds and thousands of dollars.

More than 2 million clients signed up for smile direct club services between 2014 and 2023. Those in the books for appointments and those in the middle of treatment have taken to social media to share their shock wanting to know if they can be refunded.

Smile Direct Club apologized and announced that customer care and support are no longer available and lifetime guarantees are gone. Eric Snyder, the chairman of the bankruptcy department at Wilk Aus-Lander, says that likely means no refund for customers and a dead-end road for answers.

"The issue is the viability of the company offering a warranty, and in this particular case, they're gone. There's nothing you can do,” said Snyder.

The American Association of Orthodontists issued guidance to patients by saying you should make an appointment with a licensed orthodontist, but make sure it’s not a mail order company. They say many of those companies are feeding on the Smile Direct Club failure.

You can make a bankruptcy claim online so you could be eligible if there is money available.