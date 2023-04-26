Bar-b-que event raises money for Alzheimer's Association in memory of local man

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We probably all have that person in our life who is a foodie; that's someone who loves to eat and cook and share that love with everyone around them. An event's just happened in the name of a true foodie.

No matter who you meet, chances are, they have a strong opinion about how they like their bar-b-que.

"I like my dry rub ribs," smiled Josh Drummond, standing next to wife Erin.

"Wet ribs!" said Pat McCloud.

"The Corky's wings are legit today," added Scott Matlock.

"I love any and all BBQ," laughed Grace Hastings.

Grace, Pat, Scott, Erin, and Josh were among the crowd at Mill Creek Brewing Company in Nolensville on Sunday. Corky's was among the companies serving up food to the crowd.

Erin's dad always loved good food. His name was Ben McCloud.

"Huge foodie," Erin said, referring to her dad. "He cooked every single night. He loved to grill. He was a big fan fan of Emeril and Bobby Flay. Food Network was always on at his house. He was my best friend."

Ben was 68 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"He was pretty moderate to the severe stage when we got the diagnosis, and then he passed at the age of 72," Erin said. "He was a very healthy person otherwise, and the disease just took over."

At Mill Creek Brewing Company on Sunday, Erin was not alone in having her life impacted by Alzheimer's.

"My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2020," Grace said. "It is just really hard to watch your family member decline in that way."

"We were taking that journey with my dad, and we lost him last September," Scott said. "We don't seem to have made any advancement in how to fight this disease. I don't wish on anyone what we've gone through."

Pat is Ben's brother.

"He and I used to talk on the phone every evening, and boy, I sure do miss that," said Pat.

While good food has that ability to bring people together, so does a shared experience and a mission. The Sunday event was called Ben's BBQ, named after that foodie Ben McCloud. People got to sample the flavors while also raising money for the Alzhiemer's Association.

"My dad would be so proud," said Erin. "It feels so good to have people out here that we know, our friends and family, and people in the community that we don't know. When he passed, we thought we want to celebrate him somehow and do something that would mean a lot to him. These are happy tears. So happy."

If you'd like to donate to Ben's Bar-B-Que by purchasing merchandise, visit here. A musician at the event, Jacob Rice, is also taking part in a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his grandmother. To donate to Jacob's fundraiser, visit here.