Barbershop offering free haircuts to help families cut back-to-school costs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A barbershop in Middle Tennessee is helping families prepare for the new school year by offering free haircuts for children, providing much-needed financial relief during the expensive back-to-school season.

Elusive Barbershop and Salon buzzed with excitement as children received complimentary haircuts while their parents prepared for the upcoming school year.

While parents like Mia Becker made sure to tip, the cuts for kids were completely free on Wednesday July 30th.

"There's already a huge list of things to do back to school. You have to get new clothes and all the supplies. So something like this really does a lot more than they probably even know," Becker said.

This act of generosity meant even more for Charles Cooper, who brought his 11 and 7-year-old sons to take advantage of the offer.

"We really need a little assistance," Cooper said.

Cooper's family has been going through a difficult time as he recovers from knee surgery, making this small gesture even more meaningful.

"We're paying at least $60 minimum anytime we go. So, It's definitely a relief," he said.

All six barbers at the shop volunteered their time to help lighten the financial load on families preparing for the school year.

"I feel like, if they can save a couple of dollars somewhere, that could go a long way. And for us, it's only one day out the year that we do this," manager Rene Castro said. "I think it's all worth it."

"You don't know what people are going through in life. Hold out a hand. You know somebody who would love that," owner Anas Kerim said.

Kerim encourages other barbershops to follow their example and give back to their communities.

"Back in the days, a barbershop was more than just a place to get a haircut, it was therapy. It was a place where people can go and feel free to be who they are. It's not just about getting a haircut or paying for a haircut," Kerim said.

