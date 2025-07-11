Barricade situation taking place in Clarksville Friday morning

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is currently at the scene of a barricade situation.
According to police, they are attempting to negotiate with the barricaded individual inside the residence at 680 Pat Drive. The situation began around 2:20 a.m. and is domestic-related.
The spouse safely exited the residence, and the man remains inside along with their children. Police are asking residents in the immediate area to remain indoors if possible.
Pat Drive is closed to traffic near the scene.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
