Base jumper rescued by Nashville Fire Department after falling hundreds of feet into rock quarry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person is lucky to be alive after falling hundreds of feet while going base jumping at a rock quarry off of Whites Creek Pike.

When Nashville Fire Department crews arrived they were originally told, and prepared to save the base jumper from a 150 feet drop. It turned out the drop was 300 feet deep, and the patient is lucky to be alive.

NFD said crews were dispatched to the area around 8:45 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene said they were base jumping when someone's parachute did not open fully and the person landed on a ledge from the top of the quarry.

Crews were able to speak with the patient as they worked to safely lower themselves down to rescue the person.

Since the drop was double what they were originally prepared for, the process took longer than expected because they had to add additional ropes.

They created what is called a "stokes basket" to be able to stabilize the patient and bring them back up the 300 feet to the top.

The jumper was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital where NFD said the patient does not have life-threatening injuries, but does have several broken bones.

NFD PIO, Kendra Loney, said this area around the rock quarry has fencing and plenty of no-trespassing signs that make it clear it is illegal and dangerous to be there. She said this is an example of a rescue they hope they do not have to do again, but they are always prepared for.

"Our crews put themselves on the line in front of danger every single day," said Loney. "It's what they sign up to do. It's what we sign up to do as public servants. So while safety is our top priority, we're not going to rush through that process even though it is of urgency to get to someone especially when they have injuries in a situation like this, but we're still going to do it safely because we don't want our personnel injured while they're trying to get to somebody else who's already done something unsafe."

The scene is now cleared and Whites Creeks Pike by the quarry is open again.