Basketball Coach Arrested; Allegedly Seen Kissing Student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An assistant high school basketball coach has been released on bond after he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor.
Reports stated 32-year-old Kevin Moore, a Whites Creek High School assistant basketball coach, was allegedly seen kissing a 17-year-old female Whites Creek student inside his vehicle.
The incident reportedly happened outside Hume Fogg High School on January 23. Officials said Whites Creek was playing basketball against Hume Fogg that night.
An investigation was conducted by the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Youth Services Division.
Moore was arrested and charged with sexual contact by an authority figure. He was free on a $2,500 bond.