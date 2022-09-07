'Battle of the Badges' uses friendly competition to collect life-saving blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local first responders are rolling up their sleeves to help save lives.

Wednesday is the annual 'Music City Battle of the Badges' hosted by the Tennessee Titans. It's one of the largest-sponsored blood drives in the whole state.

Metro Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville-Davidson Sheriff's Office will square up in some friendly competition to see which Badge can collect the most pints for patient care.

The drive is happening from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Throughout the day, first responders will take a few minutes out of their day to make a big community impact.

American Red Cross

It's an effort between the Red Cross, Titans and Ascension St. Thomas. Currently, the Red Cross is seeing fewer blood and platelet donors following a summer decline in donations nationwide. In our region, there's also been a 20 percent decline in donations over the last several weeks

Battle of the Badges comes as the Red Cross continues to see strong demand for all blood types, including platelets, by hospitals.

If you're not a first responder and still want to help, you can also donate at Nissan or at the Red Cross on Charlotte on Wednesday. You'll be asked cast a vote for your favorite Badge.