'Battle of the Badges' wants your blood, your vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on September 7, with an extra twist.

The drive is dubbed "Battle of the Badges," and in addition to donating blood, local emergency responders will face off to make the event more fun.

Help save lives this summer during the Battle of the Badges blood drive. Come to give to receive a @Titans @ascenstthomas squeeze football while supplies last. Make an appointment to give Sept. 7 at https://t.co/sr83QIkYKk pic.twitter.com/sf4rgCh22m — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 16, 2022

Community members who give blood may vote for their favorite first responder agency. After the votes are tallied, a Battle of the Badges plaque will be presented to the winning agency.

The event is timed to align with the memorial of September 11, and donors are encouraged to give blood in remembrance of those service members who lost their lives in the aftermath as they celebrate those who serve in local communities.

“This annual blood drive is one way we can honor our first responders for what they do every day in our communities,” said Tom Hensley, American Red Cross account manager. “Giving blood is a way to honor these local heroes while becoming a hero yourself to a patient in need.”

