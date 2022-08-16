Watch Now
News

Actions

'Battle of the Badges' wants your blood, your vote

You can both be a hero and support your local heroes
Storms and wildfires leave Red Cross with blood shortage
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A person donates blood as they talk with an American Red Cross staffer during a Red Cross and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team blood drive at Chase Field Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Storms and wildfires leave Red Cross with blood shortage
Posted at 4:49 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 17:49:09-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on September 7, with an extra twist.

The drive is dubbed "Battle of the Badges," and in addition to donating blood, local emergency responders will face off to make the event more fun.

Community members who give blood may vote for their favorite first responder agency. After the votes are tallied, a Battle of the Badges plaque will be presented to the winning agency.

The event is timed to align with the memorial of September 11, and donors are encouraged to give blood in remembrance of those service members who lost their lives in the aftermath as they celebrate those who serve in local communities.

“This annual blood drive is one way we can honor our first responders for what they do every day in our communities,” said Tom Hensley, American Red Cross account manager. “Giving blood is a way to honor these local heroes while becoming a hero yourself to a patient in need.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap