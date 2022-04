COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house fire on Bayshore Drive in Putnam County burned over 50% of the home around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The owner, a son and their dog were at home, but all three managed to escape safely.

Putnam County Rescue Squad worked to continue extinguishing hot spots for several hours.

Fire officials are continuing investigations into the cause of the fire, but it appears to have begun in the garage area.