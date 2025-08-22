BBB warns of driveway scam targeting Middle Tennessee seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Better Business Bureau issued a warning as scammers target elderly homeowners in Middle Tennessee with at least one couple losing more than $60,000 to fraudulent driveway contractors.

The scam begins with an unannounced knock at the door where fraudsters claim they have leftover asphalt from a nearby road project and offer what appears to be an attractive deal on driveway work.

In the reported case, scammers approached an elderly couple offering what the victims believed would be a small patch job for around $1,500. Instead, the workers paved their entire driveway without permission and demanded $64,000 across three credit cards.

The Better Business Bureau said these scammers know exactly who to target, arriving at homes without notice and offering deals that seem too good to pass up. The fraudulent crews quote one price initially but later switch to a dramatically higher amount once work has begun.

According to the BBB, once work starts, homeowners face intense pressure as victims receive massive bills and are told to pay immediately.

The Better Business Bureau recommends several protective measures: be skeptical of unsolicited offers, get a contract in writing, and never pay large sums on the spot.

The BBB said families should discuss these scams with older relatives, reminding them it's acceptable to say no and close the door when approached by unexpected contractors.

Have you encountered suspicious door-to-door contractors in your neighborhood? Share your experience and help protect others by emailing Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

