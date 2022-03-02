BBB warns of scams targeting Ukraine relief efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As many are looking for ways to financially support Ukraine from here at home, scammers know it's also an opportunity to make a quick buck. Because of this, the Better Business Bureau is urging people to do their homework.

Experts said in a time like this it's common for scammers to seek people out so it can be easy to fall victim to a scam. The BBB is encouraging everyone to take several minutes to vet exactly where your donation is going.

They said it’s important for organizations to have a track record in the countries impacted, like Ukraine. You want an organization that knows what it's doing and that can get money where it needs to be so it can do the most good. Vague emotional requests for money should be red flags.

If you are unsure after visiting the charity's website, the BBB site Give.org makes the vetting process easier. There you'll find questions you can ask yourself while looking at potential organizations and also a full list of accountability standards the BBB believes trustworthy charities should meet.

"If you just get vague requests for giving to a cause, pulls your heartstrings but doesn't really tell you what the money is going for, and how its going to help, that's when you may want to reconsider," said BBB spokesperson Heather Clary.

The Better Business Bureau has accredited the following nationally-soliciting charities which are involved in Ukraine relief: Catholic Relief Services, Direct Relief, GlobalGiving, International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee, Operation USA, Save the Children, and United States Association for UNHCR.