'Be a Kyler': Wilson County teen's kindness legacy lives on with a memorial highway on 840

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County teenager who was killed in a car accident in 2024 is being remembered not for how he died, but for how he lived — and now, his name will be on a highway.

Governor Bill Lee signed into law the "Kyler Gatica Memorial Highway," designating the stretch of Highway 840 from mile marker 53 to 55 in his honor.

Kyler would have graduated high school this year.

"He was so special and so loved in our community," Stephanie Gatica said.

In October 2024, the Gatica family was driving home from a family vacation on Highway 840 when a driver rear-ended their car about 30 minutes from home, killing Kyler.

"Fighting to get up every day and trying to make sense of this new life we're living," Matt Gatica said. "Kyler was our only child and he's forever 16," Stephanie said.

Through memorials — including a "buddy bench" at West Elementary — the community has continued to honor Kyler's memory.

"Kyler was known as the kind kid at school. He was always a friend to kids that sometimes had a harder time making friends," Stephanie said.

His parents have also launched a foundation to carry on his legacy. The memorial highway designation is the latest effort to keep his spirit alive — and to send a message to drivers.

"To pay attention, to drive safely, and just treat the road like you're driving behind your loved ones," Stephanie said.

His parents hope that when people pass those mile markers, they'll also be inspired to choose kindness.

"Be kind to others. Treat them like you want to be treated because kindness in even the smallest forms can change someone's life. Can save a life," Matt said.

A ceremony and installation of highway signs are expected later this year. For more information on the Gatica family's foundation, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com