Be alert! Manhunt in Montgomery County

FREDONIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Patrol deputies are searching for a wanted man who was last seen in Montgomery County near Oak Plains Road, wearing a purple shirt, blue jean shorts and a black hat. He is estimated to be in his mid-thirties.

Deputies have set up a perimeter while they search.

Anyone in the area who sees someone or something of concern is urged to call 911.

"Please secure your residences as we work to resolve this incident," said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a statement to the public. "Be on alert, be secure, call 911 if unsure."

