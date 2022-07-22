COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lead by example. Give someone a chance. A new business is living by those words, believing everyone has something to contribute.

A lot of us have had those mornings where just to get moving, it feels like you need a little caffeine. Getting the day moving is just a bit better when you've got Bradley Styer to greet you.

"Welcome to the Bean!" he said, greeting someone walking through the door of a coffee shop.

"What I recommend? The cold mocha," Bradley told a customer.

"Ooo. You're a chocolate fan," the customer answered.

"I'm a chocolate fan!" Bradley laughed.

"You know what? That sounds pretty darn good!"

This is the first week open for Cookeville's 'The Exceptional Bean'. Their motto is 'Be Kind. Drink Coffee.'

"Bradley has multiple disabilities, cerebral palsy, been in a wheelchair all his life," Bradley's mom Julie Styer said. "He's the sweetest, most kind, wonderful person that I know."

Seeing her son greeting people at the door means more than you know.

"He's wanted a job for so many years," Julie said. "It's been hard to employ Bradley. He wanted to work just like anybody else."

Then, Bradley met Michael England.

"We met Bradley through Ainsley's Angels," Michael said. "I'm a runner, and I've pushed Bradley in races. He's a local celebrity. Everybody knows Bradley."

In becoming friends with Bradley, Michael and wife CiGi learned something.

"Employment is non-existent in the disabilities community," CiGi said. "They want to work, but a lot of people won't hire them."

The England's decided to do something about it.

The Exceptional Bean is a non-profit, giving work to people of all abilities.

"I got my first paycheck on Friday, so I'm pretty happy about that," said Bradley.

"And he's taking us to dinner!" laughed CiGi. "I hope that it's our legacy. We're just getting started. We have no idea where this thing is going to go."

Julie said people are seeing what she always knew, her son just needed a chance.

"This is a dream come true," she said. "He has cried so many happy tears. I have cried so many happy tears. He is beyond happy to work and have a job. We see something that's been a dream and a want for our son. For us to see this, it just melts our heart. It's been beyond words, a blessing to our family."