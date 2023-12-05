Be on the lookout for the following closures as Nashville's Big Bash inches closer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Big Bash is just a few weeks away and a lot goes into planning such a big event, including plenty of road closures.

The closures begin on Thursday, December 14 at 1 p.m.



Close Parking Spaces on 7th Avenue North from Jefferson Street to Harrison Street

Close Parking Spaces on 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street

Close 7th Avenue North from Jefferson Street to Harrison

Close 6th Avenue North from Harrison Street to Jefferson Street

Close Jackson Street from 6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North

Close Junior Gilliam Way from Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue North

Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (Jefferson Street to Harrison Street) --- closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (Harrison Street to Jefferson Street) --- closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

Close Sidewalks on Jackson Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

Close Northside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed

Close Southside Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed

Close Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue) --- closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access

On Wednesday, December 27 at 6 a.m., the closures continue with:

Harrison Street from 6th Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way

Harrison Street from 7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North

Harrison Street from 8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North

6th Avenue North from James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street

7th Avenue North from James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street

Sidewalks on Harrison Street (Rep. John Lewis Way to 6th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed

Southside Sidewalks on Harrison Street (7th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed

Sidewalks on Harrison Street (8th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed

Sidewalks on Rep. John Lewis Way (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street) --- closed for set-up as needed

Sidewalks on 6th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) --- closed for set-up as needed

Sidewalks on 7th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street) --- closed for set-up as needed

Sidewalks on 8th Avenue North (Harrison Street to Jefferson Street) --- closed for set-up as needed

On Thursday, December 28 at 6 p.m.

Rep, John Lewis Way (James Robertson Parkway to Junior Gilliam Way)

Harrison Street (4th Avenue to Rep John Lewis Way)

Sidewalks on Rep. John Lewis Way North (Junior Gilliam Way to James Robertson Parkway) --- closed for set-up as needed

Sidewalks on Harrison Street (Rep. John Lewis Way to 4th Avenue North) --- closed for set-up as needed

Friday, December 29 at 5 p.m.:

Bag all meters on 8th Avenue (James Robertson Parkway to Commerce Street)

Bag all meters on Rep. John Lewis Way (Jefferson Street to Commerce Street)

Bag all meters on Commerce Street (8th Avenue to 5th Avenue)

Finally on Sunday, December 31:

Beginning at 5 a.m. the following will be closed:



Parking Lane on James Robertson Parkway (4th Avenue to 8th Avenue)

Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (3rd Avenue North to 6th Avenue North)

Northside Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North)

Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (7th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North)

Sidewalks on Harrison Street 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue North

Sidewalks on James Robertson Parkway (3rd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North)

Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue North to Rep John Lewis Way)

Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street)

Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (3rd Avenue North to Harrison Street)

Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (Junior Gilliam Way to Jefferson Street)

Sidewalks on 8th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street)

8 a.m. closures:

6th Avenue Horseshoe around Tennessee State Capitol from Charlotte Avenue to Charlotte Avenue

Tennessee State Capitol Private Access Drive

Tennessee State Capitol Permit Parking Area

2 p.m. closures:

Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way)

Rep John Lewis Way (Jefferson Street to Junior Gilliam Way)

4th Avenue (At Junior Gilliam Way – Must Exit to Jefferson Street)

All roads are expected to re-open no later than 6 p.m. on January 6.

Heading to the big event? Make sure you check out our guide! We've got everything you need to know before you head out to celebrate.