Be prepared this weekend for slowdowns near the airport as lane closures will be in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning on heading to or from BNA this weekend, make sure you plan ahead!

Beginning December 1 at 8 p.m. and through Monday, December 4 at 4 a.m., there will be lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions.

One lane is expected to remain open at all times, but TDOT is warning to plan accordingly.

On Wednesday, BNA introduced free and reduced rate short-term parking in the terminal garages in an attempt to avoid the traffic chaos that has impacted the airport over the past year.

Busy travel days have caused quite the commotion at BNA due to major construction around the airport, leaving some to ditch their rides to get to the airport on time.

People continue to walk on interstate to get to Nashville airport on time

In the video above, you can watch as passengers bail on their rides and roll their luggage along the interstate.

Construction at the airport and along Donelson Pike isn't expected to wrap up until 2028.