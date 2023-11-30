Watch Now
News

Actions

Be prepared this weekend for slowdowns near the airport as lane closures will be in effect

busy bna
NewsChannel 5
busy bna
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 12:00:11-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning on heading to or from BNA this weekend, make sure you plan ahead!

Beginning December 1 at 8 p.m. and through Monday, December 4 at 4 a.m., there will be lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions.

One lane is expected to remain open at all times, but TDOT is warning to plan accordingly.

On Wednesday, BNA introduced free and reduced rate short-term parking in the terminal garages in an attempt to avoid the traffic chaos that has impacted the airport over the past year.

Busy travel days have caused quite the commotion at BNA due to major construction around the airport, leaving some to ditch their rides to get to the airport on time.

People continue to walk on interstate to get to Nashville airport on time

In the video above, you can watch as passengers bail on their rides and roll their luggage along the interstate.

Construction at the airport and along Donelson Pike isn't expected to wrap up until 2028.


Carrie recommends:

Stewarts Creek High School students master autobody care in this unique program

Kelsey Gibbs' School Patrol on this Stewarts Creek class was a breath of fresh air! It was so refreshing to see some teens totally engaged and loving their schoolwork, not to mention their amazing teacher pouring so much into them! Good luck to all on their future endeavors!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens