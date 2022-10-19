Be the ghostest with the mostest! These Halloween-themed spots are eerie-sistible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to carve out some time for Halloween fun! Once all your tricking and treating is over, why not head out for a spooky meal or drink?

Throughout the month of October, Holston House will be serving up wicked awesome cocktails and drinks! Their Halloween Pop-Up bar is open daily from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. till Halloween night.

Address: Bar TENN, 118 7th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

Happy Hour: Monday – Wednesday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with $20 drinks + bites special; no reservation is required.

From October 19 to Halloween, Pearl Diver is holding their 13 Days of Halloween pop up where they will have a variety of spooky cocktails and decor!

Address: 1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 5 p.m. - 1 a.m., Friday & Saturday, 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Downtown Nashville's Hawkins Arcade will be returning for its 4th year at HQ Beercade! You can see all the Stranger Things-inspired decor and installations and may even catch a new scene from Season 4.

Walk-ins are welcome, but if you'd like to book a large part, you can email hadley@machinehospitality.com.

HQ Beercade is also doing a Halloween Bar Crawl from Friday October 28 through Sunday, October 30. Check-in is between 6-8 p.m. on Friday 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $25 to $60.

In addition to this pop-up, the bar is also holding spooky trivia nights:

October 20: Stranger Things

October 27: Horror Movies

Address: 114 2nd Ave S.

Hours: Monday - Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 1 a.m., Friday: 4 p.m. - 3 a.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Looking for a FREE Halloween party to attend? The Hampton Social Halloween Rooftop Party gives guests not only a beautiful view of the city, but festive cocktails and creative food as well! It is 21 and over.

Address: 201 1st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37201

Hours: Saturday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

We'd be remiss not to mention Demons on Demonbreun on this list. One of Music City's longest-running Halloween parties will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 9 p.m. at Tin Roof Demonbreun.

Guests can enjoy live music and partake in a costume contest with a grand prize of $500.

Tickets are $18.

Address: 1516 Demonbreun Street Nashville, TN 37203

Hours: Saturday, October 29 at 9:00 p.m. – Sunday, October 30 at 2:30 a.m.