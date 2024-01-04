Beacon Poll shows Gloria Johnson with significant lead over Marquita Bradshaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Beacon Poll shows that Gloria Johnson has a significant lead over main competitor Marquita Bradshaw.

41 percent of poll takers said they'd be likely to vote for Johnson in the Democratic Primary for Senate. This compared to the 11 percent that Bradshaw received.

While Johnson received 41 percent of poll support, there is still a staunch 45 percent of voters that state they're not sure who'd they vote for.

Tennesseans also stated they'd be likely to vote for a legislator that supports statewide Education Savings Account programs.

According to the Beacon Poll, when it comes to a head-to-head presidential matchup of likely voters in Tennessee, Donald Trump maintains a 32-point lead over Joe Biden. (63 percent to 31 percent)

46 percent of people also said that they'd most likely vote for Ron Desantis if Former President Trump decided not to run in the election.

And when asked if the former president were to be convicted of one or more crimes and the impact it would have on their decision, 63 percent of voters said they'd still vote for him.