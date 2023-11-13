Watch Now
Bear dies from injuries following crash in Bedford County

Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 12:32:01-05

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bear has died after injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday night.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the bear was found at around 11 p.m. in Bedford County. It's believed this could be the same bear that was seen in the county earlier this year.

“November is the month when bears begin hibernation, however males tend to den up later than females," says Regional Species Biologist, Tabitha Lavacot. "And the abundance of food, particularly the acorn mast in the Middle Tennessee, might also delay hibernation.”

Officers estimate the bear weighed well over 300 pounds.

