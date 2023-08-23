Beating the heat: Wilson Central High School football team practicing indoors all week

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The extreme heat is forcing high school football teams across Middle Tennessee to make some adjustments.

At Wilson Central High School, the team moved practice to their indoor training facility for the entire week. Other teams across the region are moving practice times later in the day, earlier in the morning, or indoors.

On Tuesday, Wilson County School officials announced all school-related outdoor activities were canceled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the district being under a heat watch. Coaches say safety is a top priority.

"At the end of the day, I’m responsible for these guys," said Ben Kuhn, head football coach at Wilson Central High School. "They are like my sons, and I want to make sure they are as safe as they can be."

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) guidelines mandate if the wet bulb globe temperature is above 92 degrees, or the heat index is above 104 degrees, then no outdoor practices are allowed.

Kuhn said the indoor facility still allows the team to run all the necessary drills to prepare for Friday's game, but the offense and defense have to work out separately.

"We don't have enough space for the full football team, but we have enough to get some good work in."

Players aren't complaining about the change and said staying out of the heat and in the air conditioning helps them stay healthier.

"When you're out there for two hours and sweating really bad, it gets you so tired for the next day of practice," said Josh Lechner, a junior at Wilson Central High School. "Coach is always preaching to us to be drinking a gallon of water a day, so that’s a big thing for us."

Kuhn said kickoff for Wilson Central's game against Northwest High School on Friday, Aug. 25 has already been pushed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and it is possible it could be moved again to 8 p.m.