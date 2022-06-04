Watch
News

Actions

Beautiful Sunday, rain chances increase for workweek

wx graphic
WTVF
wx graphic
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 19:07:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Take advantage of the lower humidity this weekend! It's not very often we get nice, sunny days in June without the muggy feeling outside.

wx graphic

Rain chances remain minimal tomorrow with just a 10% chance of a spotty storm during the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80s. 

wx graphic

The humidity will be inching up during the workweek. Unsettled weather will also return starting Monday with daily chances for showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening.

wx graphic

Make sure you have our StormShield App downloaded to your phone for the latest forecast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap