Beautiful Sunday, rain chances increase for workweek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Take advantage of the lower humidity this weekend! It's not very often we get nice, sunny days in June without the muggy feeling outside.

Rain chances remain minimal tomorrow with just a 10% chance of a spotty storm during the afternoon. Highs Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

The humidity will be inching up during the workweek. Unsettled weather will also return starting Monday with daily chances for showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening.

