Bedford Co. bridge down to one lane of traffic after mudslide

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of highway in Bedford County is narrowed to one lane after an embankment collapsed by a bridge Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the bridge over Dryland Creek along U.S. Hwy 41A, just north of Shelbyville, needs repairs to the culvert and slope after heavy rains last week caused significant erosion.

The bridge is expected to be limited to one lane of traffic for "several weeks" until a contract for the necessary repairs can be awarded to an applicable company.

TDOT says the bridge has no structural damage and is safe for traffic to cross. Local drivers are advised to prepare for extra travel time on U.S. 41A and to slow down while driving in the work zone.

The same section of road needed repairs in May after flooding caused erosion, resulting in a portion of the embankment and wingwall to collapse. TDOT crews repaired the damaged area by replacing the slope and wingwall prior to the damage Saturday.