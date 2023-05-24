Bedford County low-cost medical, dental clinic receives $100K in state funding

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The only low-cost medical and dental clinic in Bedford County received $100,000 in state funding.

The funding for the Community Clinic of Shelbyville and Bedford County (CCSBC) will help provide services to low-income and uninsured residents in Bedford County. The clinic is primarily funded through donations, grants and fundraisers, and money has been tight in recent years.

"I was just in shock," said Fredia Lusk, the Director of the Community Clinic of Shelbyville and Bedford County. "That is a lot of money for a small clinic like ours."

Lusk said the additional money will be used for daily operations. The clinic will be expanding its hours starting in July.

"We will give half to dental and half to medical, and we will have a new part-time dentist in July," said Lusk.

Demand for services at the clinic has remained high and there is typically a lengthy waiting list.

Patients who come to the dental clinic can receive services ranging from extractions to dentures.

"They are very grateful," said Lisa Carden, Director of Dental Operations. "A lot of people want to improve their smile. You want to smile every day."

An additional area next to the clinic called The Other Door will open next month. It will house a food pantry and resources that will help people with housing and utilities.

"If this place did not exist, there would be no where else to go," said Patricia Simmons, an administrator at the clinic. "We see them. We treat them. We love them and provide whatever services we can."

For more information on operating hours, services and appointments at the Community Clinic of Shelbyville and Bedford County, Inc, visit: http://www.shelbyvilleclinic.org/