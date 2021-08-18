Watch
Bedford County man accused of assaulting officer during January 6 capitol breach

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 18, 2021
UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Bedford County has been accused of assaulting law enforcement in Washington D.C. during the January 6 capitol breach.

According to federal documents, 27-year-old Ronald Colton McAbee, of Unionville, was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to the insurrection.

McAbee made his first court appearance in the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville later that day.

He has been indicted on the following charges:

  • Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers inflicting bodily injury and aiding and abetting
  • Assaulting resisting or impeding certain officers
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Since the insurrection, more than 570 people have been arrested in connection to the breach and at least 170 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Sixteen Tennesseans are among those arrested.

