Bedford County man accused of assaulting officer during January 6 capitol breach

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Bedford County has been accused of assaulting law enforcement in Washington D.C. during the January 6 capitol breach.

According to federal documents, 27-year-old Ronald Colton McAbee, of Unionville, was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to the insurrection.

McAbee made his first court appearance in the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville later that day.

He has been indicted on the following charges:



Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers inflicting bodily injury and aiding and abetting

Assaulting resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Since the insurrection, more than 570 people have been arrested in connection to the breach and at least 170 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Sixteen Tennesseans are among those arrested.