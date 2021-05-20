Bedford County man dies after train blocks ambulance route

WARTRACE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bedford County man died Monday after first responders were delayed reaching him due to a train that was stopped on the tracks.

The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reported that family members had been performing CPR when they called 911 around 7:30 p.m. The ambulance reached the tracks, but could not pass due to a train blocking the crossing at Highway 64 in Wartrace.

Brett Young, the assistant director of Bedford County EMS, said they had two other responders taking different routes in an effort to get to the home.

However, he said one was blocked by a different train on Fairfield Pike. Young said the other responder was able reach the home less than two minutes before the ambulance arrived on scene.

Young said the patient passed away Monday evening.