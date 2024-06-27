Beebandits called out: This new law will make stealing beehives a felony offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Honey bees have never been more valuable.

Crucial to agricultural crops in Tennessee and producers of honey, beehives are a lucrative target for thieves.

This is no petty crime. And, a new law now makes it a felony to steal a beehive.

Did you know the federal government considers honey bees to be livestock?

You rustle cattle, you face prison time. Now if you are caught stealing bees, it's much of the same. This comes at a time when bee thefts are at an all-time high.

Several hives have been stolen from here in Middle Tennessee in recent years.

"All the hives are gone and all that's left is the foundation of the hives. The blocks," said Tom Hartley.

He kept bees in Rutherford County.

Each mature hive had more than 20,000 bees and gallons of honey.

"That's a huge loss to lose five full hives for any hobbyist like you or me."

Police never found the thieves.

The hope is the new law cracking can serve as a deterrent.

"Good grief yes. We need laws to protect the beekeeper," said David Thompson, the president of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association.

He said the law makes stealing bees a Class C felony — a punishment with teeth to protect an invaluable natural resource ...

"One out of every three bites of food you eat require a honey bee."

Jon Jones and his father Jerry appreciate the new law.

They lost hives, and then the same thief struck a second time. That time they were ready.

"We basically took these hives here and hid the tracker inside of them," said Jon Jones.

In that case, police used GPS to track the culprit. The stolen hives were recovered, but the thief got a slap on the wrist.

That is about to change.

The new law kicks in July 1.

You get caught stealing a hive it's now up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.