Beech High School student selected for the New York Life Award

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beech High School Junior Averie Kulbeda is headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City to receive a national award for her visual artwork.

The 2022 Scholastic Art Awards selected Averie's piece "Overcome" out of over 260,000 entries.

Tali Kulbeda/Averie Kulbeda Averie Kulbeda's 2022 Scholastic Art Awards National winning art piece, "Overcome"

Winners of the national award are chosen for excellence in originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Kulbeda's artwork has previously been on display at both Cheekwood and The Frist.

She is currently enrolled in Art IV with art teacher Janet Ridgill.