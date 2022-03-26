Beech High School student selected for the New York Life Award

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beech High School Junior Averie Kulbeda is headed to Carnegie Hall in New York City to receive a national award for her visual artwork.
The 2022 Scholastic Art Awards selected Averie's piece "Overcome" out of over 260,000 entries.
Winners of the national award are chosen for excellence in originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
Kulbeda's artwork has previously been on display at both Cheekwood and The Frist.
She is currently enrolled in Art IV with art teacher Janet Ridgill.