Beer, wine to be sold at this year's Iroquois Steeplechase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beer and wine will now be available for purchase at this year's Iroquois Steeplechase.

“We are excited to announce that we will be selling beer and wine on race day at the Taverns on the Turf,” said Dwight Hall, chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “We are continuing to enhance the experience of our patrons. We know that some groups would rather buy alcohol at the event rather than bring their own. The option to bring your own spirits still applies.”

Event organizers said there will also be two full-service bars on the hillside.

The annual event will return on June 26 at Percy Warner Park for its 80th anniversary after the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year's event to be canceled. Click here for more information on tickets.