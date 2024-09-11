Beers and Ballots: Clarksville brewery hosts a presidential debate watch party

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a move that blends local business with civic engagement, The Fallen Brewery in Clarksville wanted to help keep their community political informed and engaged. On an unexpected night, patrons of the brewery tuned in not for a sports match, but for the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Co-owner Nathan Manese, alongside his wife Heather, explained that the decision to host the watch party was driven by their personal and professional experiences.

"We opened our doors in February of 2022 after four years of hard work and being completely self-financed," said Manese. "The goal was always to give back to the community after serving in the military. It seemed fitting to create a space where people can come together and reflect on significant events, such as this election."

The Fallen Brewery, named in memory of fallen servicemen and women, has always aimed to be more than just a place to enjoy a drink. It has cultivated a sense of community, and the owners felt it was important to use their space to engage with political issues that impact their patrons.

For Manese and other small business owners, the upcoming election holds significant weight.

"As a small business owner, this election is crucial for us. We’ve faced challenges over the past three and a half years with banks, investors, and economic difficulties," he said.

The owners say this election is important and he wanted to help remind people of that by offering a space where they can watch.

