Before the clock strikes 12, families ring in Noon Year's celebration in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s time to ring in the new year, and there will be no shortage of festivities right here at home. But what about children who want to celebrate but may not be able to make it all the way to midnight?

In our area, people were able to celebrate with Noon Year's.

Before the clock even strikes midnight, families across Clarksville united to ring in the new year.

“Happy New Year,” the crowd cheered.

The festivities included lots of balloons dropped from the second floor for the kids to enjoy. All around were smiles and excitement.

“The joy and the laughter and the hope — that’s one of the things I’ve always loved about libraries," said Library Director Christina Riedel. “I tell people, I think libraries are in the hope business.”

This free event at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library brought families together. Riedel noted that one year, more than 1,000 people attended.

“It’s nice to kind of end the year on a good note,” said Rebekah Covert.

Those in attendance enjoyed crafts, treats and a dance party.

While some of our resolutions may focus on getting healthy, finances, or travel, the little ones have a simpler wish:

“I wanna spend time with my family,” said Lamiaa Willis.

“Stay home,” said Kingston Ballesteros.

“I wanna spend time with just my brother. I love him so much,” said Covert’s daughter.

Their innocence serves as a reminder of the joy they find in these moments spent together.

“They’re not worried about their bills; they’re not worried about their weight or how pretty they are,” said Riedel. “They’re wonderful, and they’re just exuberant, and they’ll dance in front of anyone. And I think that every year is a good time to remind us adults that the joy and laughter are just waiting for us.”

Though this celebration came early, the moments spent together here will last far into 2025.

“I love this place,” added Willis.

Do you have an important story to tell? Email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com