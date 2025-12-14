Behind the scenes as dancers prepare for Nashville’s Nutcracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The familiar sounds of a Music City holiday classic are filling rehearsal halls once again. “Nashville’s Nutcracker” is back on stage, and we got a behind-the-scenes look as the city’s ballet company prepared for its 18th season of the beloved production.

Unlike traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s classic, this version is set in a magical take on Nashville’s past. Dancers say being part of a show that’s become a Christmas staple is something they cherish each year.

“Our goal is to inspire our audiences, doesn’t matter what age,” said Nashville Ballet dancer Colette Talinsky. “That they get something maybe magical, a feeling of warmth, fuzziness, tradition. But they'll want to come back, and back, and back every single year.”

Nashville Ballet dancer James Langford said he hopes the performance brings joy. “I hope audiences just have fun watching ‘Nashville’s Nutcracker.’ It really is such a wonderful tradition with so many special things in it. Aside from that, I hope that people can really appreciate all the hard work that we put into it.”

Performances run through December 28, with tickets starting at about $65.