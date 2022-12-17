Being small is hard. That's why this construction company is helping other businesses rise.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — These days, Nashville and construction seem to go hand-in-hand.

As business booms, many smaller minority-owned construction companies are hoping for a seat at the table.

And one big construction company is providing the tools to make that happen.

It’s an eight-week program by Turner Construction that allows veteran-owned and minority-owned small construction businesses to take a class and learn from one top construction company. Those who recently graduated say it was a privilege.

"As a small business, sometimes we feel like we're the only ones doing what we're doing," said Reggie Polk.

Polk is the co-owner of Polk and Associates Construction, and Ruth Cante is the owner of The C and F company.

"We have been in business since 2015. And we specialize and safety consulting, which means we help construction companies to provide safety training and on-site safety staff," said Cante.

Both minorities-owned companies have been doing business in Nashville for many years.

As a small business, they understand the challenges they face when it comes to networking, bidding and contracts.

This is where Turner Construction comes in.

"It's a commitment of ours for the last 33 years at Turner has been Turner School of Construction Management, and we're committed to helping our underutilized businesses grow, grow their economic disparity, and help them become viable in the market," said Paul Lawson, business manager with Turner Construction.

Polk and Cante are recent graduates of the program.

The free program trains minority, women, small disadvantaged and veteran business owners.

It’s more than 30 cities and has more than 30 --thousand graduates nationwide.

"Being small businesses when we start, we don't have all the big staff and oftentimes not having the resources to be able to compete with it with the big leagues," said Cante.

Beginning Jan. 17, Turner Construction will start a new class.

They will meet every Tuesday for eight weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tennessee Small Business Development Center at TSU Avon Williams Campus.

The requirements are companies currently in business for a minimum of three years.

Spots are limited.

You can scan the QR code below to fill out an application.

Turner School of Construction Management