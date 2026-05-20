Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam to close June 1-July 31 for equipment replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District will temporarily close Bell Road across the J. Percy Priest Dam from June 1 through July 31 while crews replace mechanical and electrical equipment that operate the spillway gates.

The closure will be in effect Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Christopher Campbell, hydropower superintendent.

“The road closure is required to allow personnel the opportunity to replace mechanical and electrical equipment that operate the spillway gates without the interference of vehicle traffic,” Campbell said in a statement.

The shutdown means drivers, pedestrians and cyclists will not be able to cross the dam during the work window. Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook, and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open. The closure begins just beyond the intersection of Stewarts Ferry Pike and Bell Road on the west side of the dam and extends to the overlook parking area on the east side.

For more information, the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office can be reached at 615-889-1975 or by email at jpercypriestlake@usace.army.mil.

Updates will be posted on the Nashville District website, the district’s Facebook page and on X. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook.