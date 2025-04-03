Belle Meade businesses impacted by flooding after storms

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live anywhere near a trickling waterway, you may have witnessed some raging rapids Thursday.

That's certainly the case for folks living and working along Richland Creek in Belle Meade.

Some business near Harding Pike are doing their best to dry out.

Thursday morning John Abbas found out not one but two of his businesses flooded during this week's storm.

He owns a preschool and Smyrna and The Brentwood Blind Company in Belle Meade.

Brentwood Blind Company's vehicles were underwater when the parking garage flooded, where they're kept.

"I got a phone call from the staff of the Brentwood Blind Company, and it wasn't even a phone call. They just sent me videos of the parking garage and the vans flooded," Abbas said.

His showroom sits high above Richland Creek, but those vans were at and sometimes below water level.

"All the way up to the dashboard, like to the middle of the center console,” Abbas said.

Thankfully, Abbas said the vans are still working and can be dehumidified.

Just a few blocks down Harding Pike a higher elevation couldn't stop rising floodwaters from breaking into the Harding Animal Hospital.

"It had gotten about 18 inches up on the building, and was coming under the door," said Dr. Matt Wall, owner of Harding Animal Hospital.

Wall said the clinic had to cancel all appointments on Thursday except one.

“We were still able to get that surgery done while the rest of us were playing with sandbags,” Wall said.

Wall thinks the Harding Animal Hospital may be able to reopen on Friday, but the weather is still a worry.

“The worry is whether or not the rain coming in tonight and tomorrow is just going to reset everything,” Wall said.

