Belle Meade Kroger announces departure date ahead of new plaza development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kroger at the Belle Meade Plaza on Harding Pike announced its closing date. It comes after the property was sold last year.

The grocery chain announced the departure saying it would permanently close on January 31.

Kroger has been an option for shoppers in that area since 1978 and the company tells us they're actively working to find a new location. 82 employees work at the store and have been offered opportunities to transfer to any middle Tennessee location.

Katy's Hallmark moved out of the spot in September now leaving big businesses like Starbucks, Agaves, Ninki and Vanderbilt Health to find new homes.

All of this is happening in preparation for a new mixed-use development going in at the site. Plans include apartments, a hotel, shopping area and green space.

Throughout the process, supporters have said the plans will be a much-needed update for an aging shopping center, while opponents have expressed concerns about additional traffic and the design of the project not fitting into the neighborhood.

The plaza opened back in 1961. No new permits have been filed for the upcoming development.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.