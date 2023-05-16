Belle Meade Plaza proposal faces final vote from Metro Council on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza will face a final vote when Metro Council meets on Tuesday night. It's been a big debate for months between the community and city.

Since it was approved on its second reading, there have been more proposed changes which means the project could still be a ways away from being set in stone.

There are amendments to the bill addressing concerns from the community centered on traffic and infrastructure.

Some said a major update to the current plaza is needed, others said it's only going to cause more traffic there on the intersection of White Bridge and Harding Pike.

If the proposal does pass, the new project would replace the shopping center with condos, apartments, a small hotel and more retail. There are also plans for a riverwalk, extension of the greenway system and open space.

Adjustments have been made to require traffic calming techniques and decrease the amount of residential units.