Bellevue Community Food Bank holds "drive-up, drop off" event to get much-needed supplies

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bellevue Community Food Bank is holding a "drive-up, drop off" event Saturday morning to collect items to fill its supplies.

The community organization says it has a dire need right now for many things and they hope this will help.

It will be at the Bellevue United Methodist Church ay 7501 Old Harding Pike, right off of High Way 70 in Bellevue.

People can go to the drive way from 10 until noon to drop off their donation items. You don't have to get out of your car, and it should only take about 5 minutes.

Here is a list of the items they are collecting.

So far they have served about 11,000 people this year.

And with a recent uptick, they estimate they will hit more than 12,000 before the end of the year.

That's about 110 families a week.

"You know a lot of people don't consider Bellevue a food dessert. But if you are someone who has a budget that is stretched so very thin that just going and buying a jar of peanut butter is stressful, you need help," said Sheri Weiner, District 22 Council Member food drive chair.

"For the average family that finds themselves in this position, we need to step up and we need to be there to help them."

Again the "drive up, drop off" event is just a drop off, for people to bring donations.

One of the chairs for the event today says people are usually generous around the holidays.

But in January and the first quarter of the new year they see a decline in donation, so they are also building up supplies for that slower period as well.

"When we have done this is the past, we have had such a fabulous turnout because Bellevue steps up. Bellevue and the surrounding community think nothing of stepping in," said Weiner.

If you are in need of food or their resource, the food bank is open every Tuesday night from 6 to 7. You can find more information here.

