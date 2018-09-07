Bellevue Edible Learning Lab: Students Learn Healthy Eating Habits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fall is right around the corner and that means gardeners are enjoying the fruits of their labor. For these Bellevue Middle School students, spending time in the 'BELL Garden' is a break from the classroom -- or is it?

"BELL stands for Bellevue Edible Learning Lab," said Board Member Charlie Tygard. "This is a school garden. The mission statement is to educate our kids where food comes from and the importance of healthy eating."

Tygard first saw an edible learning lab in Berkley, California and decided to bring the idea to Middle Tennessee. He says the garden teaches students about math and science, even history.

"Our Victory Garden, our butterfly pollinator garden," he said.

The garden is a non-profit, tended by volunteers and community members looking to give back.

Tygard says the one-acre plot is a lot of work but plants are not the only thing he's looking to grow.

