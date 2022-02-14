Bellevue family shines light on lack affordable housing for those with special needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Elizabeth Gray is like many others in Middle Tennessee.

She and her husband are searching for a new home in this competitive market.

"The most important thing would be if we could find a ranch style," she said.

The search began after rent went up hundreds of dollars a month on their first-floor apartment.

"Um, it was disheartening," said Gray. "We've not ever gone for, like, the fanciest apartments, the nicest, newest ones, most expensive ones, because we've always known that we want to get a house."

Finding a home within budget is increasingly difficult, but they also need a home that's wheelchair accessible for their 8-year-old son Clayton.

"He's learned how to maneuver his wheelchair so he can lock it, unlock it," said Gray. "He's figuring out how to turn in it."

The family wants to stay in Bellevue so Clayton won't have to switch schools, but with homes averaging well above their price range, Gray feels families like hers are being left behind.

"People with mobility issues, it's people that are on fixed incomes," she said.

Still, she's holding on to hope that maybe — just maybe — the perfect one-level home may be affordable and may be out there.