Bellevue library closed, at least until Jan. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to a burst valve, the Bellevue Library branch flooded on Jan. 8.
They haven't found any damage to books so far, but until at least Jan. 15, the branch will be closed for repairs.
They are asking patrons to return books and materials to another NPL location or keep them while the branch's bookdrop is closed. Due dates will be adjusted and there are no overdue fines.
The library says they are still assessing damage and how much the repairs will cost — crews are still on site actively working to reverse the damage.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson