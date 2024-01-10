Watch Now
Bellevue library closed, at least until Jan. 15

Library books
Matt Pearl
Library books
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 17:07:57-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to a burst valve, the Bellevue Library branch flooded on Jan. 8.

They haven't found any damage to books so far, but until at least Jan. 15, the branch will be closed for repairs.

They are asking patrons to return books and materials to another NPL location or keep them while the branch's bookdrop is closed. Due dates will be adjusted and there are no overdue fines.

The library says they are still assessing damage and how much the repairs will cost — crews are still on site actively working to reverse the damage.


